Paul O. Eicher, 95, life resident of Brush, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. He was born June 25, 1924, in Brush to Orville & Ethel Eicher. Paul joined the US Marines on August 9, 1944. He was honorably discharged on August 23, 1946 in San Diego, CA. Upon his honorable discharge, Paul returned to Morgan County where farmed for 25 years. On December 9, 1962, he married Barbara Markley. She preceded him in death in 1995. Paul continued his working career when he went to work at Mohrlang Mfg where he worked until his retirement in 1992. On February 14, 1998, Paul married Dolores Wangler in Akron, CO. Paul was a life member and past commander of the VFW #3551, and was a member of the Brush United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his work as a farmer and loved children. Survivors include his wife, Dolores of Brush; 1 daughter, Paula Eicher - Atwood of Brush; 1 grandson, Michael Smith of Brush; and 2 sisters, Laura Ingmire of Brush and Marian Christensen of Sterling, CO. Additionally, several nephews and nieces survive him. He was preceded in death by an infant son, a granddaughter, Lindsay Atwood; 3 brothers, Richard, Robert, and Lee, and his parents. A Memorial Service & Interment Service will be held Wednesday, June 3rd at 10:00 AM at the Brush Memorial Cemetery Interment Chapel. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. The Heer Mortuaries & Crematory is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

