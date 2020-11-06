Nancy Lee Hough 84 years old, Born February 08, 1936. Nancy was the daughter of George and Jane Hauschildt and was born and raised in Fort Morgan Colorado. She married Grady Lewis Hough September 18, 1953 and they were married for 67 years. They loved travelling and lived in many locations throughout their lives. Nancy loved the church, her husband and her family. She was passionate about art and was a successful professional artist who specialized in watercolor painting. She is survived by her daughter Cristeen Jessen of Cheyenne WY and her son Mark Hough of Rock Springs WY. Nancy has 6 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Nancy passed peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on November 3, 2020. Service details are being arranged by Heer Mortuaties & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations go to Berean Bible Church in Fort Morgan CO. A graveside service will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan, Colorado on November 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Nancy is resting peacefully in the loving arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

