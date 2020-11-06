1/1
Nancy Hough
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lee Hough 84 years old, Born February 08, 1936. Nancy was the daughter of George and Jane Hauschildt and was born and raised in Fort Morgan Colorado. She married Grady Lewis Hough September 18, 1953 and they were married for 67 years. They loved travelling and lived in many locations throughout their lives. Nancy loved the church, her husband and her family. She was passionate about art and was a successful professional artist who specialized in watercolor painting. She is survived by her daughter Cristeen Jessen of Cheyenne WY and her son Mark Hough of Rock Springs WY. Nancy has 6 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Nancy passed peacefully in her sleep with her family by her side on November 3, 2020. Service details are being arranged by Heer Mortuaties & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations go to Berean Bible Church in Fort Morgan CO. A graveside service will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan, Colorado on November 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Nancy is resting peacefully in the loving arms of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heer Mortuaries & Crematory - Fort Morgan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved