Nasiah Asa Henry-Cordova, 4, of Fort Morgan, died Friday, June 26, 2020 as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 40 near Kit Carson. The accident also claimed the lives of his brother, father, and grandfather. He was born January 18, 2016 in Fort Morgan to Gloria Cordova and Joshua Henry. He attended Little Lambs Preschool at Trinity Lutheran School in Fort Morgan. Nasiah enjoyed going to preschool, playing with his brothers, fishing, and going to his grandma's house. He loved snacks and often times, hidden wrappers would be found throughout the house. He is survived by his mother, Gloria Cordova; his grandparents, Ramon & Gloria Quinonez, and Marta & Kirby Harris; and his siblings, Jasiah Ray Henry, Josue Cordova, Carmen Cordova, Desiree Cordova, Malayah Cordova, and Fernando Burgos-Cordova. Those joining him in eternity are his father, Joshua "Chachi" Henry; his brother, Maki Isiah Henry; and his grandfather, Sammy Joe Henry. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12th from 5:30 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Funeral services will be Monday, July 13th at 10:00 AM at Platte Valley Baptist Church, 22750 Highway 34 in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

