Norma Lucille Gordon, 89, of Fort Morgan, passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born November 15, 1930, in Walsh, Colorado to Harold & Nellie Sipes. Norma grew up and attended school in Walsh, graduating with the class of 1948. She married John D. Gordon on November 7, 1948 in a double wedding ceremony with lifelong friends, Beryl and Colma Rae Tate in Clayton, NM. Norma and John were married 72 years. Norma worked as an elementary school cook in the Colorado Springs school district for many years. After returning to Walsh she continued working as a cook for the Walsh District Hospital. In later years, Norma and John moved to Fort Morgan to be closer to family. She loved to dance, was an avid bowler, a big fan of the Denver Nuggets, loved lottery scratch tickets, and enjoyed listening to her favorite country music. Norma always enjoyed and looked forward to spending time with her family. She especially loved time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, John of Fort Morgan; her children, Shari Clayton (Raymond) of Cheyenne Wells; Danny Gordon (Dee) of Colorado Springs; Shelley Harper (Andrew) of Fort Morgan and Pam Schmeeckle of Fort Morgan, nine grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Gordon; her grandson, Jeffery Steury; and her son-in-law, Zane Schmeeckle. Due to COVID, a graveside service will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Norma's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of your choice
.