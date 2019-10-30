|
|
Olga Camacho, 64, of Fort Morgan, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at the North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Olga was born October 5, 1955 in Ralls, Texas to Alfredo and Juanita (Torres) Luna. She was a member of the Iglesia de la Prophesia Church in Fort Morgan. She liked to cook, listen to Christian music, and watch movies on the Hallmark Channel. She loved her family and they were very important to her, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her soul mate for the past 18 years, Ronald Sierra of Fort Morgan, children, Lisa Faalogo (Jay) of Australia, Juan Camacho of Denver, Terry Camacho (Felisha) of Sterling, and Jose Camacho (Melissa) of Brush, and her oldest grandson, Christopher Michael Reeves who she treated like one of her sons, brothers and sisters, Oscar Luna (Janie) of Yuma, Oralia Luna of Pueblo, Joe Luna of Pueblo, Victor Luna (Jeanie) who live in Wichita, Kansas, Andres Luna of Pueblo, and Alfredo Luna Jr. of Florida and 10 grandchildren. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4 until 6 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Memorial Services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Platte Valley Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the church. Memorial Gifts may be given in Olga's name in care of the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 30, 2019