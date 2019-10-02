|
|
Orva Jean Sidman, 87, longtime area resident, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home in Hudson. Orva was born April 27, 1932 in Fort Morgan to Fred and Louise (Schlagel) Muth. She married Bobby O. Sidman in May of 1952 at the Methodist Church in Fort Morgan. Orva was a member of the Red Hats Society, and was at one time a 4H Leader. She enjoyed bowling, and sewing. She made clothes for her children, when they were little, and also made doll clothes. Survivors include children, Mark Sidman (Carol) of Wheatland, Wyoming, Penny Sidman of Wray, and Les Sidman (Cathy) of Harlan, Iowa, brother, Garold Muth (Iris) of Fort Collins, and sister, Jollyn Mentzel who lives in Oklahoma, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters, and her parents Memorial Services will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial Gifts can be made to the .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 2, 2019