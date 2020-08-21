Otis Gordley Jr, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, following a short illness. He was born March 18, 1933 in Peebles, OH to Otis M. & Ruby M. Gordley. On January 9, 1952, Otis joined the US Navy and served on the USS Leonard F. Mason during the Korean War.. On December 21, 1955, Otis was honorably discharged. After his military service, Otis worked for the US Post Office, Western Airlines, was a car hauler for 17 years, owned Convoy Transport, Gordley Petroleum, multiple service stations, Wiggins Junction, and many other real estate and business ventures. He then bought the Epstein Harris Feedlot from which he built his homestead and sand hauling business. Trucking was his passion - whether hauling cars, fuel or sand. On April 22, 1961, Otis married Patricia Clinton in Rapid City, SD. After living and working in Denver, the Gordley family moved to Fort Morgan in 1976. Otis enjoyed working, spending time with his family and winters at his home in Arizona. He was a private pilot and held his CDL until the day he passed. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1143, and the VFW #2551. An honor that was very special to Otis was being selected to go to Washington DC on the Veterans Honor Flight in 2014. Survivors include his wife Pat; 2 daughters, Susan (Pat) Miller of Wiggins and Sharon (Kevin) Buffalo of Greeley; 1 sister, Shirley (Ray) Gunter of Byers, CO; 2 brothers, Richard Gordley and David (Kathy) Gordley all of Arizona; 1 grandson, Kody Buffalo and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother, Ruby, brothers Rod, Jim, Jesse (Butch), and sister Joyce. Funeral services will be at St. Helena Catholic Church in Fort Morgan on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Memory Gardens following the service. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Sunday, August 23, from 2 - 4 PM. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to Hospice of the Plains or American Cancer Society
both c/o Heer Mortuaries.