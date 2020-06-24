Patricia (Pat) McLellan, 88, passed away at her home with family in Aurora, CO on Wednesday June 17, 2020. She was born April 29, 1932 to Goldie and Clifford Lowery in Penrose, CO. Pat graduated from Cathedral High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart David McLellan on October 27, 1951. In 1983 they moved from Denver to Fort Morgan, CO and purchased "Gold Crown Lanes" with Jackie and Bill Schneider. In 1997 Pat and Dave retired and later moved to Castle Rock, Colorado where they could be closer to children and family. Pat was an avid bowler for 45 years achieving many accomplishments in the sport including being an inductee to the Morgan County Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame on November 10, 2004 for Merit of Excellence. Her bowling family was very important to her. Pat is survived by her husband David; son Chris McLellan (Laurie Lopez); daughters Sheila Heimerl (David Hansen); Sheryl Anderson (Daniel); Shauna Geist (Brett) and Andrea Laca (Stephen); 14 grandchildren,25 great grandchildren and brother in-law Joe Adducci. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Jackie Schneider (Bill); Regina Adducci; and her great grandson Mark David Heimerl. To send condolences, leave a special message or share a special memory with the family please visit https://www.newcomer denver.com/ Obituaries In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in Pat McLellan's memory for St Jude's Children Hospital http://giftfunds.st jude.org/Pat_McLellan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store