1/1
Patricia Neb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Neb, 80, passed away, with her family at her side, Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Tru Hospice at Longmont United Hospital. She was born August 31, 1940, in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Bernice (Ingmire) and Everett Dennis. She married Robert D. Neb on November 23, 1958 at the Christ Congregational Church in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Pat was a member of Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont. She loved all her grand and great grandchildren and her best days were spent with family. She loved to cook, garden and simply enjoy the great outdoors. She taught everyone around her the simple joys of time with family. Her smile, generosity, eternal optimism and gigantic heart will live with us all forever. Survivors include her husband Robert D. Neb of Mead, CO, children, Kevin Neb of Yuma, CO, Jeffrey Neb of Gillette, WY and Melissa Neb of Mead, CO. Grandchildren Jessica (Jon) Nelsen (Mason and Madison) of Littleton, CO, Trevor Neb (Carson) of Yuma, CO, Tabatha Neb (Remingtyn) of Ft. Collins, CO, Chelsea Neb of Gillette, WY Justin Neb of Gillette, WY, Savanna Neb of Miami, FL, and Ryan Aragon of Mead, CO. Brothers, Rocky Dennis and Loren (Paula) Dennis. Brother and Sister in-laws Esther and Ed Reichert, Ruth Hume, John and Connie Neb, Dorothy and George Gamble, Dan and Kathy Neb, Don and Jaccie Neb & Susan Sell. Many Nieces, Nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brother Robert (Bobby) Dennis, Mother and Father in-law David and Leah Neb, as well as sister in-law Rolanda Dennis. There will be a graveside service at Fort Morgan Cemetery on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1 P.M. 601 W Eighth Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701 Memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fort Morgan Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Our thoughts are prayers are with our Neb family in their time of sorrow with losing Pat. May your loving memories comfort you at this time.
Patricia and David Traxler, and David Lauck
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved