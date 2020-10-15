Patricia Neb

Patricia Ann Neb, 80, passed away, with her family at her side, Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Tru Hospice at Longmont United Hospital. She was born August 31, 1940, in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Bernice (Ingmire) and Everett Dennis. She married Robert D. Neb on November 23, 1958 at the Christ Congregational Church in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Pat was a member of Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont. She loved all her grand and great grandchildren and her best days were spent with family. She loved to cook, garden and simply enjoy the great outdoors. She taught everyone around her the simple joys of time with family. Her smile, generosity, eternal optimism and gigantic heart will live with us all forever. Survivors include her husband Robert D. Neb of Mead, CO, children, Kevin Neb of Yuma, CO, Jeffrey Neb of Gillette, WY and Melissa Neb of Mead, CO. Grandchildren Jessica (Jon) Nelsen (Mason and Madison) of Littleton, CO, Trevor Neb (Carson) of Yuma, CO, Tabatha Neb (Remingtyn) of Ft. Collins, CO, Chelsea Neb of Gillette, WY Justin Neb of Gillette, WY, Savanna Neb of Miami, FL, and Ryan Aragon of Mead, CO. Brothers, Rocky Dennis and Loren (Paula) Dennis. Brother and Sister in-laws Esther and Ed Reichert, Ruth Hume, John and Connie Neb, Dorothy and George Gamble, Dan and Kathy Neb, Don and Jaccie Neb & Susan Sell. Many Nieces, Nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brother Robert (Bobby) Dennis, Mother and Father in-law David and Leah Neb, as well as sister in-law Rolanda Dennis. There will be a graveside service at Fort Morgan Cemetery on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 1 P.M. 601 W Eighth Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701 Memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to the American Cancer Society
.