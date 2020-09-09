1/1
Patrick Dimond
WICHITA, KS, 61, died Friday, August 28, 2020. Born to Opal and Ken Dimond in Garden City, KS, on December 2, 1958. Patrick spent his childhood in Fort Morgan, CO, and graduated from Lakin High School. Pat recently retired after 35 years in the aircraft industry with Boeing/Spirit. He enjoyed golfing with friends and was an avid sports fan. Pat is survived by his wife, Sue Jones Dimond; daughter, Rebecca (Cody); and son, Bryan of Wichita; sisters, Lynne Stilson (Chuck) of Pueblo, CO, Marilyn Hannagan (John) of Indianola, IA; brother, Kevin Dimond (Melinda) of Garden City. No services at this time. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Lahey East Mortuary - Wichita
6555 East Central
Wichita, KS 67206
316-682-4553
September 5, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
