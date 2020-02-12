Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Fort Morgan, CO
Patrick Gregory


1976 - 2020
Patrick Gregory Obituary
Patrick Evan Gregory, 43, lifelong Fort Morgan resident, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at University Hospital in Aurora. He was born June 22, 1976 in Denver, Colorado to Steven and Shirley (Bailey) Gregory. Patrick was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, ATVs, woodworking, and house remodeling. He also liked to sketch, listen to music, have fun and make people laugh. Survivors include, his mother, Shirley Gregory of Fort Morgan, grandmother, Delores Smalley of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by father, Steven Gregory, maternal grandparents, Joe and Euna Bailey, grandfather, Kenneth Gregory, and step-grandmother and step-grandfather, Iona Gregory, and Leonard Smalley. Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. His cremated remains will be inurned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given in Patrick's name in care of the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 12, 2020
