|
|
Patsy Joann Groves, "Pat", 77, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born October 4, 1941 to Kenneth and Esther Stout in Greeley, Co. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ted Groves. Pat will always be remembered for her generosity and genuine love and care for people. As the owner and cook at Squeak's Corner in Goodrich, CO, and Grandma's Kitchen in Wiggins, CO, Pat touched many lives and satisfied many taste buds with her renowned Mexican food and prime rib specials on Friday and Saturday nights. Her family will especially miss her delicious potato salad requested at every family get together. Pat most recently enjoyed spending her time painting ceramics for family and friends, attending family gatherings, and loving on her great grandchildren. She is survived by her three sons, Greg (Kim) Freauff, Kevin (Marci) Freauff, Troy (Jodi) Freauff; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family and friends. A memorial luncheon will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Summit Baptist Church fellowship hall in Wiggins, CO, at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 27, 2019