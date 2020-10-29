Peter Hulkovich

Peter K. Hulkovich, 87, life resident of Morgan County, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. He was born December 14, 1932, in Fort Morgan to Paul & Anna Hulkovich. He grew up near Hillrose and graduated from the Hillrose High School. Pete met his wife, Mary, at a dance in Akron and they were married January 7, 1956. They enjoyed 50 years together until Mary passed in December of 2006. Pete farmed and ranched most of his life taking special pride in his straight, clean rows of corn. He farmed in the Hillrose area until 1971, when they moved to a farm east of Fort Morgan. He raised cattle, wheat, alfalfa hay, sugar beets, and beans and custom combined. He was also an innovator and modified many a tool and machine. Harvest was always his favorite time of the year seeing the fruition of dedicated work. He loved farming and still enjoyed helping with the cattle. After farming, Pete moved into Fort Morgan in 1991 and was as a road grader operator for Morgan County. Pete enjoyed watching all sporting events, especially city league softball and basketball, football and horse racing, particularly the triple crown. In his younger years, Pete raised and raced quarter horses in Colorado and New Mexico and enjoyed the tracks in Littleton, Brush and Akron. He also loved to golf, especially with his grandkids. He started golfing after he was nearly 50 and even won low net in a local tournament. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge #1143. He also enjoyed sharing his sweet corn, tomatoes, peppers, and pickles with all of his friends. Survivors include his children, Kerry, and his wife Sheri, and Karen Nab all of Fort Morgan. He is also survived by his beloved 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, Kristen (Michael) Bernhardt of Loveland, Kelly (Caleb) Trinch of Greeley, and Kayla Hulkovich (Luis Cruz) of Broomfield, Shawn Hulkovich and his son, J.P., Kevin Hulkovich (Melissa Stieb) and their daughter Lilyana, and Ryan Nab all of Fort Morgan; and 1 brother Paul (Butch) Hulkovich Jr. and his wife, Millie of Akron, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, 1 brother, Fred (Donetta) of Aberdeen, ID; 2 sister, Pauliann (Nick) Fotinos and Hattie Hulkovich of Denver, and his parents. Pete touched many lives and will be greatly missed. He was always ready with a big smile and a generous hug. A graveside service and inurnment will be held at the Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan on Tuesday, November 3, at 2:00 PM. The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. A reminder - social distancing will be expected of those attending. Please wear the personal protective equipment that you are most comfortable wearing. Attendees at the service may wish to bring their own lawn chair for seating.

