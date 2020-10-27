Petra D. Gomez, 67, of Akron Colorado passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, CO. Public viewing Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Bowin Funeral Home in Akron from 4-6pm. Public Memorial Service Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00am at the Akron Foursquare Church. Petra was born May 26, 1953 in Laredo, Texas to Mario & Petra (Garcia) DeLaFuente. She grew up in Laredo Texas later moving to Fort Morgan Colorado. Growing up in Fort Morgan she attended Fort Morgan Schools. In 1968, she met the love of her life Carlos T Gomez at a dance in Fort Morgan. After a short courtship they married on November 7, 1969 in Brush, Colorado and made their home in Fort Morgan. They were married for 51 years and together they raised four children, Maria, Michelle, Timothy & Cassandra. Petra worked from home doing what she loved to do, childcare. In February of 1984 they moved to Akron, Colorado. Petra worked for a short time at Hall Grain Company, and as a cook at the Akron Elementary School until deciding to go back to doing what she loved to do, childcare. During this time Petra and her beloved husband Carlos did foster care for numerous children. In 2000, after having numerous children in their foster home, Timothy & Cassandra were the last children that had the opportunity to benefit from their foster care. Petra was very strong in her faith. She was a very strong prayer warrior. She enjoyed cooking for everyone, spending time with her family, gardening, listening to her favorite music and dancing. Petra is survived by her husband Carlos of Akron Colorado, daughters Maria (Jeff) Hulkovich of Lander Wyoming, Michelle (Mike) Yarrington of Sterling Colorado, Cassandra Gomez of Akron Colorado and her only son Timothy Gomez of Akron Colorado. Five grandchildren Josh (Josie) Hulkovich of Riverton Wyoming, Trent Hulkovich of Riverton Wyoming, Amy (Anthony) Hautala of Fort Hood Texas, Michael Peterson of Sterling Colorado, Kayla (Fabian) Soto of Sterling Colorado and Patrick Yarrington of Sterling Colorado. Nine great grandchildren Audrey, Grayson, Eleanore, Jackson, Xavier, Adalynn, Watson, Henry, and Aliva. Eleven brothers and sisters, Arthur (Helen) DeLaFuente Sr of Brush Colorado, Maria Pilar (Juan) Ayala of Fort Morgan Colorado, Hilda (Chava) Acosta of White Settlement Texas, Mario (Santa) DeLaFuente Jr. of Fort Worth Texas, Robert (Becky) DeLaFuente of Halthom City Texas, Emma (Desi) Martinez of Lawton Oklahoma, Elia (Richard) Aguilar of Wichita Falls Texas, Ramiro (Ann) DeLaFuente Fort Worth Texas, Jose DeLaFuente of Fort Worth Texas and Jane (Cruz) Sandoval of Sagina Texas,. Numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Petra was proceded in death by her parents Mario & Petra DeLaFuente, a brother, brother in law Martin Morales Sr., nephews Martin Morales Jr., William Mendoza, Jesse Mendoza, her father in law Juan B Gomez & mother in law Alicia T Gomez.

