The Lord took Phillip Reinhold Roth to his eternal home on February 19, 2019. Phil was born June 7, 1936 to Frieda and Rev. Reinhold Roth in Ainsworth, NE. He spent summers working on his relative's ranch in Brewster, NE. His parents moved as his Lutheran pastor father was called to serve in various congregations throughout Nebraska and Colorado. They ended up in Fort Morgan in 1947 where Phil met the love of his life in 7th grade. It was love at first sight for Phil and Carol. They were married June 30, 1957 and were blessed with 2 sons, Rodney and Ryan. Phil and Arden Kennedy went into business together as co-owners of Central Auto Parts in 1969. His boys followed in his footsteps and have run the business along with him ever since. Phil was a dedicated business man and community supporter. He enjoyed working on cars and was an avid woodworker. He loved teaching his grandchildren his skills. He was active in his church where he served as president and elder until his passing. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Frieda and Reinhold Roth and his brother, Ronald Roth. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Roth, his sons Rodney and Ryan (Sheila) Roth and his grandchildren, Regan and Carson. Memorial service will be Saturday, March 9th at 10:00 AM at Shepherd of the Plains Lutheran Church, 629 Ensign Street in Fort Morgan. Memorial gifts may be made to Shepherd of the Plains Lutheran Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 5, 2019