Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Ramona Jean Fischer


1942 - 2019
Ramona Jean Fischer Obituary
Ramona Jean Fischer, 77, of Johnstown, CO passed away October 7, 2019 in Greeley, CO. She was born March 7, 1942 in Miller, SD to Robert Warren Grey and Beulah May Story. Ramona graduated from Miller High School. She married Frank Fischer on December 28, 1963 in Aberdeen, SD. Ramona received a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern State University in Aberdeen and a Master of Science in reading from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Ramona taught language arts and speech at the junior high, high school and college level. She was the district reading and gifted and talented coordinator. One of her greatest joys was planning the yearly Read Across America Day activities. Ramona is survived by her husband, Frank Fischer of Johnstown; daughter, Carla Hewitt (Randy) of Windsor, CO; son, Greg Fischer of Lakewood, CO; brother, Kelvin Grey (Carol) of Miller, SD; and granddaughter, Ashley Hewitt of Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Beulah May Grey; and brothers, Larry and Gary Grey. Life Celebration will be at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Adamson Life Celebration Home with reception to follow. Memorials may be given to "" or "Pathways Hospice" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pathways Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 17, 2019
