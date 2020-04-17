|
Ransom K. Boone, lifelong Fort Morgan resident and owner/operator of Ransom Boone Excavating, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his daughter's home in Granbury, TX, at the age of 96. Ransom was born in Fort Morgan on October 9, 1923 to Robert & Margaret (Kinder) Boone. He attended local schools until the ninth grade and then joined the Army in August of 1945. He served in Korea before his Honorable Discharge in March of 1947 and married Betty Edson in Brush, that following summer, on June 28, 1947. They were married nearly 71 years at the time of her death in 2018. Ransom started his excavating business in 1950, and maintained a highly respected business relationship within the community for years to come. Ransom truly enjoyed his career as an Excavating Contractor; to him, it wasn't just a job, it was his greatest hobby. He was also a faithful member of the church of Christ. Ransom is survived by his son, Jim Boone and wife, Deb of Fort Morgan; three daughters, Linda Shelton of Fort Morgan, Sandra Yearous and husband, Bruce of Otis, and Debra Torley and husband, Randy of Granbury, TX, nine grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rick; his wife, Betty; his son-in-law, Jim Shelton; his grandson-in-law, Jesse Mendoza; and his sister, Beulah Tieman. Graveside services will be Monday, April 20th at 2:00 PM in the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Due to COVID-19, we respectfully ask that those in attendance practice safe, social distancing.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 17, 2020