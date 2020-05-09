Ricardo Carreras, 68, of Fort Morgan, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. Ricardo was born June 1, 1951 in Donna, TX to Concepcion & Manuela Carreras. He grew up in Leon, Guanajuato Mexico, where he went to school. Ricardo moved his family to Fort Morgan from the Denver area when he began his career with Excel Beef Processing, which later became Cargill Meat Solutions. He worked for the plant for 40 years when he retired as a manager in 2010. After his retirement, Ricardo and his daughter, Veronica owned and operated Jovis Liquor Store in Fort Morgan for five years. Ricardo was the type of man that would give the shirt of his back to help someone in need. Family was very important to him and he especially enjoyed time spent with his brother and best friend, Abelardo, and his grandchildren. He was extremely proud to have become a great grandpa for the first time, last December. Ricardo loved singing, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his mother, Manuela Prado of Brush; his wife, Dora Serrano-Carreras; and his daughter, Veronica Chavez, and her husband, Jaime, of Fort Morgan; his two sons, Rico Carrera and his wife, Dawn of El Paso, TX, and Rodolfo Carrera, and his wife, Courtney of Las Cruces, NM; his grandchildren, Alexandra Chavez, Jovani Chavez, Javier Carrera, Emerlee Carrera, and Ciara Carrera; and his great granddaughter, Nevaeh. Ricardo is also survived by his siblings, Abelardo, Juana, Erica, Laura, Cescario, Martin, Reyes, and Jorge. He was preceded in death by his father, Concepcion Carreras; and his siblings, Gustavo, Socorro, and Maria. Due to COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Friends may gather at Memory Gardens Cemetery to greet the family after Mass on Tuesday, May 12th at 10:45AM

