Richard was born to Thomas and Louise Jackson in Dodge City, KS. He graduated High School in 1950 from Dodge City, was drafted into the Army and served 2 years. He then attended Kansas University, receiving his Law Degree from KU in 1956. He married Ramona Fulton in 1958. They had 3 children. The family lived in Great Bend, KS for several years, eventually moving to Mayfield, KS where Richard purchased a bank. He retired from Farmers State Bank in Brush in the early 1990's. Dick married Gloria Miller in 1989. They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary December 22nd. Dick enjoyed walking, biking, golf, sports of all kinds, but especially KU basketball and the Denver Broncos. He also enjoyed playing Fantasy Football with his family, sitting on the porch visiting, morning breakfasts with friends, and music, especially Frank Sinatra. Dick is survived by his wife, Gloria of Brush; children, Jocelyn Thompson (Dave) of Nokomis, FL, Joel Jackson (Audrey) of Colorado Springs, Pam Campbell of Denver, Dennis Miller (Kelly) of Aurora, Rick Miller (Dawn) of Aurora and Jami Guzman (Benjamin) of Brush. He and Gloria had 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jo Fillmore; and young son, Jeff. Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 21st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Episcopal Church in Fort Morgan. Contributions may be sent to St. Charles Episcopal Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 18, 2019