Richard Hellyer Jr., 91, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born May 30, 1928 in Sterling, Colorado to Richard Hellyer Sr. (Dick) and Mary Hellyer. He graduated from Sterling High School. On June 14, 1949, Richard married Betty M. Teter in Brush. The Hellyer family has lived in northeast Colorado most of their lives. At the time of his death, Richard was living at the High Prairie House of the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron. Richard was a charter member of the Snyder Bible Church. He was always active in the music programs of the churches he attended. At retirement he enjoyed puttering in his garage, caring for his yard, and watching Western on TV. He had worked at several jobs including farming, working for the City of Brush and the City of Fort Moran. At the time of his retirement, he was working as a security guard at a Boys Home. Richard and Betty worked several years as missionaries to the Navajo India Tribe in southwestern Colorado. Richard raised sheep, hogs, goats and a milk cow as well as farmed to support the needs of the mission. He traded work with local farmers to further support the mission. He enjoyed singing about his Lord with the Navajo students and teaching them about farming. He and Betty attended church regularly and enjoyed being with their family and often attended sporting events of their grandchildren. After the death of his wife, Richard developed a lasting and blessed relationship with Frances Bergren of Akron. Frances brought Richard many smiles in his later years, and the family appreciates her continued friendship and support through Richard's failing health. Survivors include three children, Arlene Taylor of Rio Rancho, New Mexico (husband Bruce); Sue Hellyer of Akron, Colorado; Richard (Buzz) Hellyer (wife Sue) also of Akron, Colorado; his sister Bonnie Trout of Snyder, Colorado, and his brother, William (Bill) Hellyer, (wife Ellen) of Fort Morgan, Colorado, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, one brother, George, one sister, Vera, his daughter-in-law, Sheryl, and both his parents. A Celebration of Richard's life will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush, Colorado. Services will conclude at the mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 30, 2019