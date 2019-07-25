|
Richard Wayne Kitterman was born August 15, 1948 in Glenwood, Missouri. The son of Richard and Wanda Kitterman, the family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1952, then to Fort Morgan, Colorado in 1955. After completing his education in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Richard W. joined the United States Marine Corp June 11, 1968. He spent 3 years as an ordinance man. He served two tours in Viet Nam at LZ Ross. Richard W. passed due to complications of Agent Orange. He is survived by his mother Wanda Kitterman of Fort Morgan, sister Sharon Robison (Elden) of Fort Morgan, brother, Robert (Linda) of Kuna, Idaho, sister Cheryl Reilly of Fort Morgan, 2 children, Amanda Baker (Jason), son Blake (Stephanie); 4 grandchildren, Bryan, Carrington, Taylor and Aubrey. He also had six nieces and nephews. Disparition has taken place by cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to s fund, care of Richard W. Kitterman.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 25, 2019