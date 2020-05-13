Ricky Dee Newport, 71, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home in Brush. He was born May 6, 1949 to Charles and Ruth (Holland) Newport in Greeley. The first part of Ricky's life was spent in Greeley where he attended schools. At a young age, he moved to Brush and attended schools. After education, he started working primarily in the oil fields. Mostly, in North East Colorado. He worked in the oil fields for over 25 years at Wisdom Industries in Morino and Canfield Drilling where he drilled water wells. He retired in 2015 from Canfield Drilling and later worked at Keller Pharmacy. Ricky loved to fish, hunt, and water ski. He enjoyed the outdoors. When he was younger, he enjoyed working on Hot Rods. He loved his 1967 Dodge Coronet R/T with a 440 magnum. He enjoyed time with his family. Ricky is survived by his son, Sherman Newport (Gina) of Brush; brother, Ted Newport (Kristy) of Johnstown; nephew, Ted Newport, Jr. (Chris) of Spokane, Washington; niece, Amelia Wagner (Spencer) of Denver; and granddaughter, Elliana Wagner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Charles Newport, Jr.. Private family services will be held.

