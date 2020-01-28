|
Robert Allan Dixon, 66, lifelong Morgan County resident, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, after a long fight with cancer, at the Denver Hospice. He was born April 1, 1953, in Brush to Martin Wesley and Dorothy Garcia Dixon. Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, drag racing, tractor pulls, NASCAR, working on cars and loved driving semi-trucks. He also enjoyed playing with his German Shepherd puppy, Bullet. His favorite activity was watching his grandsons play football and other sports. He worked at the beef plant for 25 years. Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Beatrice Ruiz Dixon; 2 daughters, Melissa (Robert) Dixon Shaver & Rebecca Dixon all of Weldona; three grandsons, Zachary Dixon, Wesley Shaver and Joseph Shaver; one brother, Steven (Kriss) Dixon of Brush; one sister, Faye Dixon Garner & her significant other Rich Cudaback of Lincoln, NE; 13 nephews, 5 nieces and numerous great nieces and nephews and many other family members. Robert was preceded in death by his 2 sons, Martin Joe Dixon and Robert Nicholas Dixon, 1 brother, Larry Dixon, his parents, Martin & Dorothy Dixon; his grandparents, Clarence & Faye Dixon; 1 sister, Patricia Davis; his parents - in - law, Ernesto & Viola Ruiz; 3 nieces, Hilary Holman, Kimberly Holman and Olivia Lulf; 1 sister-in-law, Consuela Flora Ruiz; and 4 brothers - in - law, Ernest Ruiz Jr, Richard Ruiz, Joe Fred Ruiz, and Tony Ruiz. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brush. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan. Visitation and rosary service will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan on Wednesday, January 29, from 4 - 6 PM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 28, 2020