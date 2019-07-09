|
Robert John Sauer, 60, lifelong area resident passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home in Wiggins. He was born June 26, 1959 in Greeley to George and Goldie (Neal) Sauer. Robert married Terry L. Frazier on June 14, 1986 in Wiggins. He was a member of the Wiggins Community Church Robert enjoyed camping, fishing, guns, and NHRA Drag Races. During his trucking career, he competed in truck rodeos, which are competitions that test your truck driving skills, and qualified for the nationals at one point. Another time he got the Sam Walton Award for stopping and helping a family that had had an accident. Survivors include his mother, Goldie Josephine Sauer, wife Terry of Wiggins, children, Curtis Robert Sauer (Apryl) of Fort Morgan, Leslie Witt (Philip) of Flagler, and Rachel Widener (Ryan) of Wiggins, brother, Jerry Sauer (Donna) of Byers, sister-in-law, Rhonda Sauer of Fort Collins, and grandchildren, Tanner, Berkley, Porter, and Brecken. Memorial Services will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Wiggins Community Church in Wiggins. Robert will be cremated and his cremains will be inurned in Serenity Falls in Fort Morgan Memorial Gifts can be given to the Anschutz Cancer Center.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 9, 2019