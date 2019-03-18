Home

Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Robert Schreiner
The Reverend Robert Harold Schreiner Sr. went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019, at the age of 70. A memorial service and burial will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Wichita, KS, on March 18 at 1 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather. He is survived by his wife, sister, daughter, son, three stepsons, ten grandchildren and many other family members. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and/or the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 18, 2019
