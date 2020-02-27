|
Robert D. Scoville, 91, of Brush, passed away Sunday morning, February 23, 2020 at his home. He was born December 13, 1928, in Campbell, NE to Merlin & Catherine Williams (Scoville). Bob graduated from Campbell High School in 1946 and then began working for Kansas Nebraska Gas Company. On March 25, 1951, Bob married his childhood sweetheart, Arlene Jensen. Bob served in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953, and was stationed in California for most of that duty. After his honorable discharge, Bob returned to work for Kansas Nebraska Gas Company. In 1954, he began school at Kearney State Teachers College in Kearney, NE, graduating in 1957. He became the Superintendent at Holstein, NE, then Gurley, NE, and finally at Neleigh, NE. In 1960, while working full-time, Bob received his Masters Degree in Education from Kearney State Teachers College. He moved his family to Brush, CO to become the Assistant Superintendent of Brush schools, retiring in 1979. In 1980, Bob started his own oil company, VADA Resources, eventually closing the business in 1984 and moving to Loveland for a year, then to Merino. Bob's wife, Arlene, passed away in 1989. Bob continued to live in Merino until selling his property and moving back to Brush in 1990. On December 31, 1992, Bob married Maxine Anderson. Maxine passed away in 2016. Bob is survived his five children; a son, Robert C. Scoville of Denver; four daughters, Rhonda Smith of Greeley, Brenda Brautigam of Bennett, Saundra Hunt of Longmont, and Tamara Scoville of Colorado Springs; seven grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Marilyn Osborne and Wyonna Markwardt; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Bartels. He is also survived by Maxine's children, Ken, Gene, Peggy, Donna, Andrea, and Rick, and nine step grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Arlene; his wife, Maxine; his brother, Jack Scoville; and his granddaughter, Tiffany Smith. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 29th at 10:00 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 603 Custer Street in Brush, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 27, 2020