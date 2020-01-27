|
|
Robert Lee Taylor Jr., longtime resident of Fort Morgan, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Swedish Medical Center in Denver. He was born March 16, 1950 in Greencastle, Indiana to Robert and Barbara (Minnick) Taylor Sr. Bob's journey to Colorado began when his success as a high school pitcher landed him a baseball scholarship at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He made Fort Morgan his home in 1972 and married the love of his life, Judith Kay Rush on March 29, 1975 in La Junta, Colorado. He began his working life as a teacher and coach at Weldon Valley School before committing 30 years to the insurance business. During those years, he also enjoyed selling real estate and managing his rental properties. Bob was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos and made sure to never miss an NCAA basketball tournament. He loved to tend to his garden, which consisted mostly of tomato plants, and enjoyed hanging out in the garage with his closest friends. Undoubtedly, the lights of his life were his five grandchildren. He always made time for them no matter the situation. He could be found playing anything from an intense game of Monopoly to tackle football in the backyard. If it made his grandchildren happy, then he was happy. Survivors include children, Geoffrey Taylor and wife Chantil of Fort Morgan, and Melanie Johnson and husband Abe also of Fort Morgan; sister, Phyllis Patterson and husband Paul of Mooresville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Jane Blakemore and husband Ralph of Henderson, Nevada; grandchildren, Gavin, Ava and Everson Taylor and Grayson and Carston Johnson. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and several aunts and uncles. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 am at Christ's Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial Gifts can be made to Christ's Church in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 27, 2020