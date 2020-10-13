Robert Taylor

1/1
Robert G. Taylor, 83, of Fort Morgan, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center. He was born July 2, 1937 in Cheyenne, WY to Donald & Alta (Goodwine) Taylor. He married Shirley Weinmeister on June 14, 1957 in Greeley. The Taylors came to Fort Morgan from Cortez in 1971. Bob worked as County Executive Director for the Department of Agriculture for 32 years before his retirement. Bob was a member of the Oasis Lodge #67 A.F. & A.M., Fort Morgan and the B.P.O.E #1143, Fort Morgan. He was a retired volunteer fireman with the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department, and was previously on the department in Cortez as well. He loved woodworking, fishing, and wheat and corn harvest. Bob is survived by his children, Shelly (George) Rosacker of Casper, WY, Mark Taylor of Fort Morgan, and Scott (Debbie) Taylor of Fort Collins; and his brother, Everett "Butch" (Margaret) Taylor of Solana Beach, CA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Amy (Michael) Pollard, Erin (Nate) Scott, Christen (Chris) Saunders, and Bryan Taylor; and four great grandchildren, Devin Pollard, Abbye Pollard, Hailey Scott, and Jocelyn Scott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Taylor; his brother, Don Taylor; his sister, Bonnie Lou Johnson, and his parents. Private family services are being held. Memorial donations may be made to the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
