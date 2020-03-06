|
Robert "Bob" Valgene Preisendorf passed quietly from this life into the next on February 21, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona, where he resided with Ellen Ann Davidson, his wife of fifty-five years. Born September 16, 1938, to Reinhart and Rachel, he was one of seven children. Bob grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado, graduated from Fort Morgan High in 1957, and attended Northern Colorado University with a scholarship in baseball and basketball. In 1962, he was drafted into the army and served until he was discharged in 1968. He and his sweetheart, Ellen, were married on February 26, 1965. Robert enjoyed baseball, golf, softball, and basketball and was a two-sport letterman in high school. In Fort Morgan, he played on many softball teams and bowling leagues with his wife and brothers. In 1980, Bob, Ellen, and Jerry moved to Farmington, New Mexico, where they managed a sporting-goods store and sponsored many Little League and adult teams. In 1988, he and Ellen moved to Mesa, Arizona. Bob is survived by his wife, Ellen; son, Jerry (Michele); grandsons Craig, Jess (Candice), Ben (Emily), and Chad; and great grandchild, Crew; sisters Nancy (Marshall) Green and Kathy (Dan) Neb; and sisters-in-law Wynell and Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reinhart and Rachel; sister Patricia Lee; and brothers Marvin, Ronald, and Roger.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 6, 2020