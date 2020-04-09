|
|
Robert "Bob" W. Givens, longtime area resident, passed away suddenly on March 18, 2020 at his home in Fort Myers, FL. He was born on November 22, 1950 in Arkansas City, KS to D.L. "Boone" and Maxine (Nelson) Givens. Bob was raised in Arkansas City. Following his graduation from Arkansas City High School in 1968, he attended Cowley County Junior College, where he graduated in 1970. Then he attended Fort Hays State University, graduating in 1972. It was during his time at Fort Hays State that he met Sandra Bernhardt. The two were united in marriage on July 14, 1971. Bob was drafted into the Army directly out of college and was Honorably Discharged in 1974. He was a longtime Morgan County RE-3 School District employee and eventually retired from the Colorado Department of Corrections. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping, attending his children's and grandchildren's activities and tinkering in his yard. He was also a member of Christ Congregational Church. Survivors include: his children, Chad Givens and wife Jamie of Broomfield, Drew Givens and wife Wendy and Matt Givens and wife Marci, all of Fort Morgan; Grandchildren Cole, Kase, Hannah, Wyatt, Rylee, Caitlin and Logan; Brother Steve Givens of Jacksonville, FL; Sister-in-law Saundra Givens of Wellington, KS; Mother-in-law Esther Bernhardt of Fort Morgan; and companion Sara Wisecup of Fort Myers, FL. He was preceded in death by: his Wife Sandy; his parents; Father-in-law Leonard Bernhardt, Brother Mike Givens and Sister-in-law Kate Givens. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of Bob Givens to either of the following: The Fisher House at denverfisherhouse.org, 1954 Quentin St., Aurora, CO 80010, or The American Transplant Foundation at americantransplant foundation.org, 410 17th St., Suite 2200, Denver, CO 80202.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 9, 2020