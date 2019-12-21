Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Robert Whaley Obituary
Robert Lewis Whaley, 79, lifelong area resident, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. He was born December 2, 1940 in Brush to Levi and Gladys (Dunaway) Whaley. Robert married Yvonne M. Fritz on June 9, 1963 in Fort Morgan. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. He enjoyed listening to country and western music, fishing, guns, and collected anything that had to do with eagles, such as pictures, ceramics, etc. Robert loved his family and they were very important to him, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Yvonne, of Fort Morgan, sons, Robbie Whaley of Lubbock, Texas, and Rick Whaley (Melinda) of Fort Morgan, grandchildren Tandee, Chelsea, and Nesia, and great grandchild, Grant. Robert was preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, Bill, and Ron, an infant son, Terry, daughter, Carolyn Montoya, and his parents. There will be a visitation on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 until 3 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 21, 2019
