Rocky Eugene Bower age 62 passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 26, 2020. A lifetime resident of Ft.Morgan, Rocky worked at and retired from The City of Ft.Morgan. Rocky was known to many and called everyone a friend. He loved his family beyond measure and we loved him. He will live on in our hearts with each and every kind gesture we see someone doing for others because that was who Rocky was, always doing for others, always willing to help. Rocky loved music, concerts, arrowhead hunting, bowling, and caring for his grandchildren. He leaves behind so many people who love him. His mother LouAnn Schantz of Tucson, Az., his children Levi Bower and McKenna Bower, daughter- in- law Megan Bower, grandchildren Justice Bower, Merek Charney, and Lex Bower, great granddaughter Annabel Bower, and brother Rick Bower and sister Vicki Bower both of Az. Rocky leaves nephews and nieces who loved him and enjoyed the time they could spend with their "Uncle Rocky". Rocky was predeceased by his father Bob Bower of Az. and his beloved grandson Jaden Bower of Ft.Morgan. There will be a 'Celebration of Life' for Rocky at a future date yet to be determined. A notice will be posted at that time. Thank you to the many, many friends and family who have reached out to us during this time. We truly appreciate it. Today~ go out and do a kind gesture for someone in Rocky's honor. He would love that.

