Rodney Ray Groves, 59, of Orchard, Colorado, unexpectedly passed away on June 17, 2019. He was born April 1, 1960 in Fort Morgan to James and Dorothy (Sampson) Groves. He married Gail Beyerle on February 21, 1981 in Brush Colorado. Rod worked at the Groves Farm for over 30 years, and lived his life in the Weldon Valley Community. Rod was an outgoing family man who loved spending time with his friends and family. He didn't know a stranger. Rod enjoyed working cattle, fishing, being at the race track, camping, loving on his four grandchildren and being with his family and friends. Rod is survived by his wife Gail Groves, oldest son, Tyson (Allison) Groves, daughter, Amy Groves, youngest son, Kyle (Katie) Groves, mother, Dorothy Osborn, brothers, Buzz (Joni) Groves, Rick (Teresa) Groves, sisters, Kim Deganhart and Laurie Pate, grandchildren, Brooklyn, Leila, Easton, and Payton Groves, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Sonny Groves, and brother-in-law Jim Deganhart. Memorial Services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Weldon Valley High School in Weldona. Services will conclude at the school.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 21, 2019