Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heer Mortuary
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
800 Sherman Street
Fort Morgan, CO
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Simmons


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Simmons Obituary
Rodney Wendell Simmons, 78, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. Rodney was born on June 20, 1941 in Sterling, CO to C.E. "Ted" & Ouida (Fletcher) Simmons. He graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1959. On February 17, 1961 he married Alberta Staley. Rodney worked in the electric department for the City of Fort Morgan as a Public Works Director for a total of 17 years. He also worked for Hamlin Electric Company, Rocky Mountain Transformers, and WESCO of Denver for 25 years. He was a volunteer fireman for 25 years, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as an elder for many years. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors and doing woodworking. He will be greatly missed my all. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alberta Simmons of Fort Morgan; his son, Jeffrey (Sharon) Simmons of Omaha, NE; and his daughter, Brenda (Kirby) Cabrera of Fort Morgan; step granddaughter, Lanette Cabrera; three step great grandchildren, Shayna, Corey, and Kimberly; one step great-great granddaughter, Amiya; his sister, Donna Simmons Hehn, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley Simmons Bartlett; his brother, Larry Simmons; two brothers-in-law, Dale Bartlett and Charles Hehn; and his step grandson, Jamie Cabrera. Visitation will be today, August 28th from 4 - 6 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 29th at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Sherman Street in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow immediately in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends who wish may make memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now