Rodney Wendell Simmons, 78, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. Rodney was born on June 20, 1941 in Sterling, CO to C.E. "Ted" & Ouida (Fletcher) Simmons. He graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1959. On February 17, 1961 he married Alberta Staley. Rodney worked in the electric department for the City of Fort Morgan as a Public Works Director for a total of 17 years. He also worked for Hamlin Electric Company, Rocky Mountain Transformers, and WESCO of Denver for 25 years. He was a volunteer fireman for 25 years, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as an elder for many years. He enjoyed collecting toy tractors and doing woodworking. He will be greatly missed my all. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Alberta Simmons of Fort Morgan; his son, Jeffrey (Sharon) Simmons of Omaha, NE; and his daughter, Brenda (Kirby) Cabrera of Fort Morgan; step granddaughter, Lanette Cabrera; three step great grandchildren, Shayna, Corey, and Kimberly; one step great-great granddaughter, Amiya; his sister, Donna Simmons Hehn, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Shirley Simmons Bartlett; his brother, Larry Simmons; two brothers-in-law, Dale Bartlett and Charles Hehn; and his step grandson, Jamie Cabrera. Visitation will be today, August 28th from 4 - 6 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 29th at 10:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Sherman Street in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow immediately in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends who wish may make memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 28, 2019