Roger Kent Bowles, 65, of Fort Morgan, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood after suffering a sudden massive stroke. Roger was born in Fort Morgan on December 18, 1954 to Leonard & Janelda Bowles. He attended area schools and graduated. On November 6, 1976, he married Sydney Butterfield in Fort Morgan. Together they had one son, Dylan. Sydney passed away in August of 1999. Roger worked several jobs throughout his life, commonly known as a "jack of all trades", but he is probably known best from when he and his brother, Russell owned and operated their Lennox Heating & Air Conditioning business in Fort Morgan. Roger enjoyed prospecting, going to the mountains, camping, and tinkering on projects. Survivors include his son, Dylan Bowles and wife, Nicole of Brush; his significant other, Karen Kumke of Fort Morgan; his brother, Russell Bowles and wife, KC of Littleton; and three sisters, Debbi Frey and husband, Randy of Mead, Sandy Obert and husband, Joe of Montrose, and Brenda Peterson and husband, Roy of Orchard. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Lester; and his wife, Sydney. A memorial service will be Saturday, January 4th at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan. Private inurnment will be in Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan at a later time. Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Roger Bowles in care of Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 31, 2019