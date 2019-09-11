|
Ronald Albert Cross, 90, longtime area resident, passed away, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his daughter's home in Fort Morgan. He was born May 13, 1929 in Oklahoma to Andrew and Georgia (Scharum) Cross. Ron married Betty Jean Unbehauen on June 26, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland. She died in 2016. He served his country in the United States Army and was discharged as a corporal. Ron was a member of the local Masonic Lodge, a Life Member of the Elks, and was also a member of the Master Investors Club. Ron enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, fishing, bullfrog gigging, and traveling. Survivors include his daughter, Ronda Dill and her husband Doug of Fort Morgan, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife Betty Cross, his son, Rodney, granddaughter, Heather, and his parents. Memorial Services will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Sanctuary, west of Fort Morgan on highway 34. Services will conclude at the church. Memorial Gifts can be given to either the Sanctuary, for the kitchen, or to the Rising Up pantry.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 11, 2019