Rosamond C. Brunelli, 98, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. "Okie" was born in Kensington, Kansas on November 19, 1920 to Elmer and Anna Chance. She moved to Fort Morgan at an early age and graduated from Fort Morgan High School. On October 3, 1940 she married Quinto Brunelli in Imperial, Nebraska. They operated a dairy farm for forty years in Weldona, Colorado. Okie was member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, enjoyed playing cards with her close friends, and had a keen interest in present day politics. One thing she was proud of was her father helping build the Rainbow bridge. Okie was preceded in death by her husband Quinto, her father Elmer, her mother Anna, and sister Phyllis Sireos. Survivors include her children, Anthony "Tony" Palmer Brunelli of Weldona, Samuel Aldino Brunelli (Denver Broncos, 1966-1972) of Shenandoah, Iowa, Barbara Ann (Brunelli) Duty of Pueblo, Beverly E. Carmin (Gary) of Weldona, Erin B. Barkey of Windsor, grandchildren, Jeffrey Brunelli, Nicholas Brunelli, Tia McHaffey, Dara O'Hare, Paul Dillehay, Lee Brunelli, Rick Dillehay, Shawn Dillehay, Daniel Barkey, Leianne Hastings, and Denise Meis, 25 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, longtime close friends, Mark Ruiz and Marty Ruiz, and caretaker, Shelley Young, her niece. Okie went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family members. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Life Fellowship Church at 17723 CR 20 in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 18, 2019