Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Helena's Catholic Church
Fort Morgan, CO
RossMariley Patino


1933 - 2019
RossMariley Patino Obituary
RossMariley Patino, 86, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. RossMariley was born February 18, 1933 in Cochabamba, Bolivia to Pacifico and Celia Patino Villarroel. As a teenager she moved with her parents to Buenos Aires, Argentina. She was a long time resident of Denver where she belonged to Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was a member of La Faternidad Hispana. RossMariley enjoyed socializing, traveling, and tending her balcony container garden. Family visits brought her happiness! Survivors include, her brother, Eduardo Patino (Alida) of Fort Morgan, 4 nieces, Liz Taylor (Bob) of North Carolina, Barb Naeve (Bob) of Brush, Lyddia Pierce (Rob) of Utah, and Stefi Patino, (Nahuel) of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 8 great nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. RossMariley was preceded in death by 2 brothers, 1 sister, and her parents. Mass will be offered Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in the Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 16, 2019
