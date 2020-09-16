Roy Don Brown, 82, long term resident of Wiggins and Roggen, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Bonnell Good Samaritan Center, Greeley, Colorado. Roy was born on February 6, 1938, to Belle Elizabeth Giourard and William "Tex" Arthur Brown in Turkey Creek, Colorado. Roy lived at Turkey Creek, and attended Evergreen High School. As a high school senior he left and began working and singing country music. His musical talents took him from one end of the United States to the other, and allowed him acquaintances and performances with some of the finest musicians in America. He was also a gardener, leather worker, and professional house painter. Roy was a member of Summit Baptist Church of Wiggins, Colorado. Roy is survived by his wife, Frances Elizabeth Peggram Brown of Wiggins and two brothers, Ned Brown of Silver City, New Mexico, and Robert Brown of Montrose, Colorado. Surviving stepchildren are Keith McQueen of Denver; Linda K. Epple and Timothy Peggram of Wiggins; Bill Peggram of Hixon, Tennessee, and Joseph Peggram of Woodstock, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at Summit Baptist Church, Wiggins, Colorado at 1:00 p.m. Roy will be buried in the Hoyt Cemetery following the memorial service.

