1/1
Roy Don Brown
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Don Brown, 82, long term resident of Wiggins and Roggen, Colorado, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Bonnell Good Samaritan Center, Greeley, Colorado. Roy was born on February 6, 1938, to Belle Elizabeth Giourard and William "Tex" Arthur Brown in Turkey Creek, Colorado. Roy lived at Turkey Creek, and attended Evergreen High School. As a high school senior he left and began working and singing country music. His musical talents took him from one end of the United States to the other, and allowed him acquaintances and performances with some of the finest musicians in America. He was also a gardener, leather worker, and professional house painter. Roy was a member of Summit Baptist Church of Wiggins, Colorado. Roy is survived by his wife, Frances Elizabeth Peggram Brown of Wiggins and two brothers, Ned Brown of Silver City, New Mexico, and Robert Brown of Montrose, Colorado. Surviving stepchildren are Keith McQueen of Denver; Linda K. Epple and Timothy Peggram of Wiggins; Bill Peggram of Hixon, Tennessee, and Joseph Peggram of Woodstock, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at Summit Baptist Church, Wiggins, Colorado at 1:00 p.m. Roy will be buried in the Hoyt Cemetery following the memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved