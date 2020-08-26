Ruland LeRoy Lawson, 85, longtime Colorado resident, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2020, of natural causes in his home near Reno, Nevada. Ruland was born August 22nd, 1934 to Julius and Ellen Lawson of Murray, Utah. After graduating from high school Ruland decided to join the US Navy. While in the Navy he met his lifelong sweetheart Barbara. Barbara and Ruland Married August 26th, 1955. Together they had 6 children, Greg Lawson, Bonnie Mattorano, Peggy Garrett, Ted Lawson, Allen Lawson, and Stephanie Lawson. In 1972 Ruland and his family moved to Lafayette Co, where he joined the police force for several years. After the passing of his beloved wife Barbara in February of 2014, Ruland made the decision to move to Nevada to live with his brother Dale. It is here that he lived out his remaining days. Ruland loved spending time with family hunting, fishing and camping in the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Many fond memories were shared with him during these trips. He had a gentle heart and was loved by all who met him. Ruland is preceded in death by his parents Julius and Ellen Lawson, his sisters Beverly, Kathy, his brother Calvin, and his beloved wife Barbara Lawson. Left to mourn him after his passing are his two brothers Dale and Jimmy, his children Greg, Bonnie (Joe), Peggy (Frank), Ted(Lenore), Allen, Stephanie, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all.

