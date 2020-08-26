1/
Ruland LeRoy Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruland LeRoy Lawson, 85, longtime Colorado resident, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2020, of natural causes in his home near Reno, Nevada. Ruland was born August 22nd, 1934 to Julius and Ellen Lawson of Murray, Utah. After graduating from high school Ruland decided to join the US Navy. While in the Navy he met his lifelong sweetheart Barbara. Barbara and Ruland Married August 26th, 1955. Together they had 6 children, Greg Lawson, Bonnie Mattorano, Peggy Garrett, Ted Lawson, Allen Lawson, and Stephanie Lawson. In 1972 Ruland and his family moved to Lafayette Co, where he joined the police force for several years. After the passing of his beloved wife Barbara in February of 2014, Ruland made the decision to move to Nevada to live with his brother Dale. It is here that he lived out his remaining days. Ruland loved spending time with family hunting, fishing and camping in the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Many fond memories were shared with him during these trips. He had a gentle heart and was loved by all who met him. Ruland is preceded in death by his parents Julius and Ellen Lawson, his sisters Beverly, Kathy, his brother Calvin, and his beloved wife Barbara Lawson. Left to mourn him after his passing are his two brothers Dale and Jimmy, his children Greg, Bonnie (Joe), Peggy (Frank), Ted(Lenore), Allen, Stephanie, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved