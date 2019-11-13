|
Sandra Edith Harper went to be with our Lord & Savior on November 6th, 2019 following a car accident. Sandra was born in Rifle, CO on March 11,1943 to Sam & Fern Bunn. Sandra grew up with her parents, brother and sister and grandparents ranching. She graduated from Mapleton High School in 1961. She then met the love of her life, Lester Harper, and the two were wed on October 4th, 1963. Sandra & Lester had one son, Ralph Harper, whom they loved dearly. From the time Sandra was young, she cherished family. She spoke fondly of her memories on the ranch with her parents and Grandmother and Grandfather Maloney. Although she did not have any grandchildren, Sandra devoted her time to her nieces and nephews and her son, and then onto the great nieces and nephews, and in the last portion of her life, her great-great nieces and nephews. Sandra loved children and was hardly ever without them during her life in one way or another. She enjoyed Genealogy, Hunting, Fishing, Cooking, Sewing and Canning. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a member of the Relief Society and Fort Morgan Ward Secretary. Sandra was also a member of the Cattle Women's Association in Morgan County. She never met a stranger and she was known for her generosity, kindness, and caring nature towards others. Sandra is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Harper; her parents, Sam & Fern Bunn, and her grandparents. She is survived by her son, Ralph Harper; her sister, Francine; and her brother, Roland, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14th from 4 - 6 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Funeral services will be Friday, November 15th at 10:00 AM, also at the mortuary. Services will conclude at the mortuary, followed by cremation. Any donations or flowers can be sent to Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 13, 2019