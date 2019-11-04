|
|
Seva M. Schonstrom, age 55, died from cancer on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Seva was born on August 30, 1964 in Fort Carson, Colorado to parents Paul and Margaret (Leavitt) Schonstrom and was the second born of three children. Her father was a soldier in the Army and she spent the first 12 years of her life traveling and living in other countries including Bolivia, Afghanistan, and El Savador. In La Paz, Bolivia Seva learned Spanish and spoke it fluently her entire life. The family moved from Fayetteville, North Carolina to Englewood, Colorado after Seva graduated from high school in 1982. She worked various jobs in the service and retail industry then earned a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Spanish Language and Translation from Metropolitan State University in Denver. After graduation, Seva traslated Spanish copy for a Denver-based advertising agency. In 2004, she moved to Fort Morgan to be near her parents. She enjoyed her job at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan working in the billing office and helping Spanish-speaking patients on behalf of the medical staff. In addition to her commitment work, Seva was an exceptional artist and singer and she had an avid interest in American politics. Seva was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in June of 2013. She fought the cancer for over 6 years. Seva was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Theodore (Ted) Schonstrom III, and her mother, Margaret Marie Schonstrom. She is survived by her father, Paul T. Schonstrom Jr. and her sister, Katrina Starkweather. The memorial service to celebrate Seva's life wil be held November 11, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church (address 1300 E. Riverview, Fort Mrogan, CO 80701) at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will be in the Church Memorial Garden alongside her mother.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 4, 2019