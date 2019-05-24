Home

Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
(970) 842-2821
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Brush
222 Cameron
Brush, CO 80723
Shane Jordan Obituary
Shane T. Jordan, 46, longtime Morgan County resident, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the East Morgan County Hospital following an extended illness. He was born January 23, 1973, in Aurora, CO. Prior to ill health forcing his retirement, Shane worked as a roustabout in the oil & gas exploration industry. He loved drag racing and was looking forward to having his vehicles ready for the drag races at the Julesburg dragstrip. Survivors include his Mother, Neva Jordan; his wife, Connie Jordan; 3 children, Samantha, Stacia, and Shaina; his sister, Tara Sligar; and his grandchildren, including Raelynn Dee Walker, Elias Martinez, Lucas Martinez, and Asa Michael Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his Father, Don Jordan. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:00 AM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary in Brush on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 - 6 PM.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 24, 2019
