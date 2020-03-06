Home

DANNEBROG - Sherrie Lynn (Keirnes) Dixon, 63, of Dannebrog, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul. A memorial visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul. After the visitation the family invites you to the Beer Barrel Bar in St. Libory, for dinner and drinks. Sherrie was born on August 29, 1956, in Cheyenne, WY, the daughter of Russ and Betty (Goodwine) Keirnes. She grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado, graduating from Fort Morgan High School. Sherrie was united in marriage to Jerry A. Dixon on Nov. 22, 1977, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their first home in Wamsutter, WY. Later moving to Fort Morgan, CO, Lakin, KS, Trinidad, CO, Midland, TX, and most recently moving to Dannebrog, NE. Together they raised their three children: Levi, Leigh and Lacey. Sherrie was a wonderful homemaker, making their house a "home", wherever their travels took them. Sherrie enjoyed traveling, rodeos, baseball, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry, of Dannebrog; son and daughter-in-law, Levi and Jamie Dixon of Fort Morgan, CO; daughter and sons-in-law, Leigh and Justin Mings and Lacey and Ben Placke, all of St. Libory; six grandchildren include: Mason and Payton Placke, Cohen and Ceri Dixon and Karson and Kamrynn Mings; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sonja and Leonard Weiss of Brush, CO and Susan and Tim Thompson of Merino, CO; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Julie Keirnes of Fort Morgan, CO; and her mother-in-law, Bonnie Dixon of Julesburg, CO, and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Wendell Dixon. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Peters Funeral Home PO Box 181 St. Paul NE 68873. Condolences and memories may be shared with Sherrie's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 6, 2020
