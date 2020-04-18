|
|
Shirley L. Degenhart, 84, longtime area resident, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home in Fort Morgan. She was born February 29, 1936 in Powell, Wyoming to Carl and Mary (Isle) Will. Shirley grew up on the family homestead east of Cornish, Colorado. She attended Cornish schools thru the 8th grade and graduated from Briggsdale High School in 1954. After high school she enrolled at the Greeley Business College. Shirley worked for the Colorado Department of Highways in Greeley where she met her husband Jack. She married Jack Degenhart on February 17, 1963 in Greeley. They made their home in Platteville, Colorado until 1967. In 1967 they moved north west of Weldona where they started farming. In 1973 they moved to a farm east of Fort Morgan and have resided there since. Shirley was a member of Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. She was also a member of the Platte Avenue Social Club. In her earlier years, Shirley loved to bowl and was in several leagues thru the years. Survivors include her husband Jack Degenhart of Fort Morgan, children, Joel Degenhart, and Julie Degenhart, both of Fort Morgan, sister Margaret Rogers of Missoula, Montana, and grandchildren, Klayton, Alex, and Jack Degenhart, and Bronson Lenhardt. Shirley was preceded in death by her sister Vera Huff and her parents. There will be private graveside services in Greeley, Colorado at the Linn Grove Cemetery. Memorial Services will be held at a later date
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 18, 2020