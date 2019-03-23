|
It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Ilene Edgar announces her passing at the Collier SCL Lutheran Hospice facility in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 84 years. She was born on Sept. 13, 1934, in Beatrice, Nebraska, to Clarence and Lola (Ellison) Wymore. She and her family moved to Lincoln, where she spent her growing up years and made many lifelong friends. In 1960, she moved to Fort Morgan, Colorado, with her husband, Donald L. Felton, and two sons, Donald L. and Scott W. Here her daughter Diane was born. The family moved to Denver in 1962. She married William B. Edgar in 1977 and moved to Colorado Springs. She eventually moved back to Denver, where she spent the rest of her life. Shirley spent mot of her career at Ernst and Young and retired as Office Manager. In her retirement, she enjoyed her family, friends and the time she spent at the family cabin in the Poudre Canyon. Shirley is survived by her son, Scott (Kelly) Felton of Cascade, Idaho, and her daughter, Diane (Monty) Thomas of Fort Morgan, Colorado, her grandchildren, Shauna (Josh) Tomes, Jess (Matt) Klouda, Tyler (Kathleen) Thomas and Jacob Felton and her six great-grandchildren, and two step-daughters, Christine Gehringer and significant other Jack Tucker, and Mariann (Paul) Budde, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lola Wymore, her husband, William Edgar, her son, Donald Felton, and her grandson, Dylan Thomas. Celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Horan and McConaty Mortuary, 7577 W. 80th Ave., Arvada, CO 80003. The memorial service will conclude with a luncheon at this location. Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 370, LaPorte, CO, 80535-0364. http://www. poudrecanyon firedistrict.org/ Donations.html
Published in The Fort Morgan Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019