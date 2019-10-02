|
|
Sieglinde (Linda) May, 79, of Ft. Morgan died Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Greeley, CO following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. Linda was born November 3, 1939 in Stuttgart, Germany to Fritz and Veronika Müller. She was the eighth of 10 children. Linda came to the United States when she married Wilbur E. Dennis Jr. They had three children. Linda was married to Vernon May for 29 years, until his death on January 21, 2017. Ms. May was proud to become an American citizen in 1976. Ms. May is survived by her children, Sylvia Abbott of Greeley, Tim Dennis of Highland Ranch, Tom (Debbie) Dennis of Frederick and eight grandchildren, Andrew Lehr, Erika and Benjamin Abbott, Holley, Heidi and Courtney Dennis, Ian and Danica Dennis, and also one sister, Gudrun Sprandel of Germany. Ms. May enjoyed Bingo, Polka and Country Music and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 10:00am at St. Helena's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of Linda's life will follow the services at the American Legion Hall. Memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 2, 2019