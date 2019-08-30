|
|
Stephen W. Taylor, 91, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home in Fort Morgan. He was born August 12, 1928 in Abilene, Kansas to Cecil & LaFaye Taylor. Stephen attended Abilene schools graduating from Abilene High School in 1946. He joined the United States Navy in July of 1946 and was stationed in Panama. He was honorably discharged in June of 1948. On June 14, 1948 he married Claudine Dickerson in Abilene. They moved from Abilene to Fort Morgan in 1952. Stephen then worked for the Rodney Elevator Company, for many years, eventually purchasing the business that became known as Taylor Feed & Seed. After retirement he volunteered at Columbine Elementary School and helped kids learn to read. Steven was a member of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Department from 1959 until March of 1979 serving as Fire Chief from 1970 until 1973. He was a Charter and Life Member of the Evening Optimist Club, a Life Member of the Fort Morgan Elks Lodge, and a 46-year member of the American Legion. Survivors include, daughters, Jan Campbell (Larry Leeman), and Cindy Jensen (Gary), and his son Stephen Taylor Jr., grandchildren, Eric Yancey (Mollie), Angie Sanders (Damon) and Stephanie Dudley (Rob), great grandchildren, Dylan & Josh Yancey, Garret, Logan & Jaci Sanders, Robert Scott Dudley & Amber Rodarte, and great-great grandchild, Austyn Foster. Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, of 68 years, Claudine, and his parents. Memorial Services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Saint Charles Episcopal Church in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow at the Serenity Falls Columbarium. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts can be given to the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department, the Fort Morgan Evening Optimist Club, or to the Fort Morgan Ambulance Service.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 30, 2019