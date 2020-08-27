1/1
Steven B. Edwards
Steven B. Edwards, 73, longtime Morgan County resident, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at the East Morgan County Hospital. He was born May 12, 1947, in Sterling, CO to Rex & Roberta (Little) Edwards. Steve graduated from Haxtun High School in 1965. He attended Northeast Junior College in Sterling for 2 years and then attended and graduated from Colorado State University in 1971. During his working career, Steve worked as an agronomist and was district manager for several different seed corn companies. Steve married Nancy Benson in 1967 and they had three children.. That marriage later ended and in 1983 he married Judy Bass. Steve & Judy divorced in 2011. Steve was a people person. He was a former chief of the Hillrose - Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Lions Club, the Moose Lodge and the Elks Lodge He was a member/director of the Colorado Corn Growers Association, and a lifelong member of the Colorado Young Farmers Association. He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and hunting, driving the country roads looking at grain fields, and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his children, Vicki (Eric) Whitmore of Frederick, MD; Tanya (Foster) Cake of Lancaster, PA, and Ryan (Crystal) Edwards of Dover, DE; 1 sister, Barbara J. Edwards of Denver, CO; 1 brother, Tom (Shawn) Edwards of Haxtun, CO; and 4 grandchildren, Zachary, Aaron, Cole, & Sebastian. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua; a brother Larry Lee; his parents, and his loyal companion "Champ". A memorial service will be held at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Inurnment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery Larkspur Columbarium. Everyone is advised that social distancing will be expected and wearing of personal protective equipment as you feel appropriate.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
