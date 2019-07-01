|
|
Tamla Louise Sagel, known to everyone as Tammy, died suddenly on June 27, 2019 at Colorado Plains Medical Center at the age of 58. Tammy was born in Fort Morgan on March 5, 1961 to Marshall and Sonja Holden. She grew up in Northeast Colorado, living in Weldona, Sterling, Yuma, and Fort Morgan where she graduated in 1978. Later that same year she met and married the love of her life, Bob Sagel. They raised their two boys, Erik and Mark, in Fort Morgan. Tammy was talented in many ways. She is probably best known for being a spectacular singer and bass player for more than 20 years in the bands Chinook and BLT with her husband. She also wrote several books, one which was published. She created beautiful crafts including dream catchers, earrings, clocks, watches, bracelets, and necklaces. Tammy also found time to work several jobs but the one she loved the most was her 10 years as an EMT for Morgan County Ambulance Service. Tammy could be quite outspoken but she loved helping and entertaining people. No one who met her ever forgot her. And there was nothing she wouldn't do for her kids and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Tammy is survived by her husband, Bob, her mother, Sonja, her father, Marshall and his wife, Geri, her sons, Erik and his wife Dana, Mark and his wife, Amber, and four grandchildren, Kayley, Conner, James and Elena. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 3rd at Christ Congregational Church in Fort Morgan. Private family inurnment will be in Serenity Falls Columbarium.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 1, 2019